Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Core-Mark worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 147,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $43.42 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

