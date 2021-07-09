Barclays PLC Buys 249,977 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 3,289.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enel Américas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enel Américas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Enel Américas by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ENIA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.