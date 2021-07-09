Barclays PLC Buys 6,536 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,472,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

