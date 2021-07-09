Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,250 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

