Barclays PLC Grows Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Welbilt worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBT. Citigroup raised their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of WBT opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

