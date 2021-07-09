Barclays PLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,975 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,307,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,588,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 872,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $45.36 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.