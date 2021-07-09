Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

