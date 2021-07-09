Barclays PLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18,983.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,846 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

