Barclays PLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Lindsay worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

