Barclays PLC Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

