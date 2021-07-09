Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of NETGEAR worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

