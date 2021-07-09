Barclays PLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI opened at $169.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.12 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

