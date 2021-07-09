Barclays PLC Purchases 28,937 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 773.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $2,158,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Stericycle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 49,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Stericycle by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 268,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 68,993 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

SRCL opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

