Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.