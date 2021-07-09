Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 265.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.40% of Cutera worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cutera by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cutera by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

