Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.