Barclays PLC Raises Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

