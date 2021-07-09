Barclays PLC Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kelly Services worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

