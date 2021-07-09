Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.