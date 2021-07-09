Barclays PLC Sells 3,037 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

