Barclays PLC Sells 494,432 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 494,432 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

