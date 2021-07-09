Barclays PLC Sells 54,684 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

