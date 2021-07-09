Barclays Raises First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $74.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FAF. Truist Securities raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

