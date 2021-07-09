Barclays Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $9.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

UWM stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

