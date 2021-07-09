Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

