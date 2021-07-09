Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

