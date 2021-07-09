Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 29,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CRH by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

