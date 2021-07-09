Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,272. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

