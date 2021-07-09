Barclays Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $63.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

