Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 9,744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.