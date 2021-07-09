Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Lowered to GBX 26

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BSE stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15.99 ($0.21). 10,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,777. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.36 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

