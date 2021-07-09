Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €65.74 ($77.34). 3,163,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

