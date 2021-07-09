Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €65.74 ($77.34). 3,163,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.15. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

