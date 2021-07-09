Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

