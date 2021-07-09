Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,936.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003667 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $2.21 million and $7,936.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023616 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001276 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.