Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,136,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

