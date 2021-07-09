Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,247,826,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.