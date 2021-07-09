BeatzCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 45.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 60.5% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $891,558.53 and approximately $186.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00089627 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

