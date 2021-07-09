Beefy.Finance Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $964.76 or 0.02888212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.46 million and $1.82 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00267799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00036998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

