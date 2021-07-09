BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

BGNE opened at $320.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.31. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,096. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

