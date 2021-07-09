Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 36,545 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Altimmune accounts for about 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.30% of Altimmune worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALT. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 25,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

