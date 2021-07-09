Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 761.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.83. 203,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.