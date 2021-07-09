Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,731.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,345.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.