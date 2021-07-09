Belt (BELT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.