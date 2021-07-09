Belt Finance Market Cap Hits $49.27 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.87 or 0.00035428 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $49.27 million and $5.58 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00121926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00164566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.99 or 0.99790976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00936322 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,151,647 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.