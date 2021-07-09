Benchmark Protocol Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $112,795.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00886641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,882,024 coins and its circulating supply is 7,563,780 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

