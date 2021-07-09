Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €250.00 ($294.12) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

ALV stock opened at €207.75 ($244.41) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €215.87.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

