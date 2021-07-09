Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €95.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.24 ($97.93).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €46.32 ($54.49) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

