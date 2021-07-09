Berenberg Bank Boosts Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 29

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

GGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.80 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 9,101,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,012. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.99 million and a P/E ratio of -188.00. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.03.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

