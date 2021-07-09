Berenberg Bank Boosts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871 ($24.44).

Shares of POLY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71). 777,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,049.70. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 1,300 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

